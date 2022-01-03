Who Killed Sara? Season 3 is filming now! Get more updates!

The Mexican mystery thriller "Who Killed Sara?" dropped its second season on 19 May, 2021. The second season ended on several cliffhangers. Since then fans are eager to know who the murderer of Sara is. Filming for 'Who Killed Sara?' Season 3 is currently underway and it could arrive sometimes in the middle of 2022.

It's originally a Spanish language series named "¿Quiénmató a Sara?" After the premiere of the debut season, the series gained huge popularity worldwide and quickly became Netflix's most popular non-English language title ever with an estimated 55M subscribers tuning in since the launch of its first season.

José Ignacio Valenzuela-created Who Killed Sara? was released on Netflix on March 24 2021. The series is packed with twists, mystery, turns, and suspense. Season 2 concluded with many cliffhangers, which were left unaddressed in the first Season. Viewers have many questions. Will the killer of Sara be discovered? Will Alex find out who his sister really was?

In an interview with Esquire, the actress Carolina Miranda who played Elisa Lazcano in the non-English series revealed Everybody tells me, at a party, like we are drinking and when they see that I'm having fun, it's like, 'Oh, by the way—who killed Sara?'"

"And it's like, come on, I can't say anything. My mother would say to me too. Like, 'I'm your mother. You need to tell me because I'm your mother.' [Laughs].'No, mother, come on, it's my work!'"

She also hinted about her character in Who Killed Sara? Season 3. Carolina said, "Thinking about Elisa, I would like that Elisa becomes crazy and discovers everything, and now she can be the bad character in the story and she loses all the justice and the truth, and the good person that Elisa is.It could be interesting to see the other side of Elisa, that it's not always a good person. It could be the bad person in the third season. But I don't know! I'm not the writer."

"Who Killed Sara?" follows ÁlexGuzmán, who spends 18 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. After coming out of prison, he is determined to find out who actually killed his sister Sara. Álex wants to get revenge on the Lazcano family who wronged him.

The story of Season 2 ended with a climax, and fans are still clueless about Sara's death. The second season concluded with many cliffhangers, some of which were left unaddressed from the first season. No wonder fans were excited to watch "Who Killed Sara?" Season 3. The third season might reveal the identity of Sara's murderer. Alex will turn no stone unturned to find out who his sister really was.

"Who Killed Sara?" Season 3 might bring back all the main stars including Manolo Cardona (as Alex), XimenaLamadrid (Sara), Alejandro Nones (Rodolfo Lazcano), GinésGarcíaMillán (César) and Claudia Ramírez (Mariana Lazcano), Carolina Miranda ( Elisa Lazcano), Eugenio Siller (José MaríaLazcano), Marifer (Litzy), and MatíasNovoa (Nicandro).

Currently, there is no release date for Who Killed Sara? Season 3. Stay tuned to get more updates on Netflix foreign language series.

Also Read: Sweet Tooth Season 2's filming to start in New Zealand in Jan, get other updates