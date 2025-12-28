Left Menu

Political Turf War: Thiruvananthapuram MLA Faces Eviction Demand

Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth alleges pressure from BJP councillor R Sreelekha to vacate his office in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation building. Prasanth, criticizing the move as 'Bulldozer Raj', plans to contest legally if forced eviction is pursued. The office space is allocated until March 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-12-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 11:18 IST
V K Prasanth, a CPI(M) MLA, stirred controversy over a call from BJP councillor R Sreelekha, pressing him to vacate his office in Thiruvananthapuram's Corporation building. Prasanth's office, active for seven years, is reportedly required for the councillor's use due to insufficient facilities.

The BJP, which recently gained power in the city's local government, shows intent in reallocating spaces, suggesting a strategic move reflective of North Indian political approaches, according to Prasanth. He labeled this demand as reminiscent of 'Bulldozer Raj'.

The MLA's office remains allocated until March 31, 2026. Prasanth argues for legal recourse if eviction actions proceed, maintaining the office's utilization is per agreement terms. Reactions from the BJP or Sreelekha remain undisclosed.

