Janet Jackson documentary sets premiere date, unveils trailer

A brief look into singer-songwriter Janet Jackson's life and career would be arriving this month in the form of a documentary. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a premiere date for the first part of 'Janet', the pop star's upcoming documentary, has been announced by A&E and Lifetime. Along with that, a new, extended trailer for it was also released.

"It's just something that needs to be done," Jackson said of the project in the three-plus-minute clip that debuted via social media on New Year's Day. 'Janet' includes exclusive archival footage, home videos and celebrity interviews, with stars like Missy Elliott, Whoopi Goldberg, Mariah Carey and Ciara, who are all seen talking about the icon in the new trailer.

The sneak peek featured footage of Jackson as a mother and showed her looking back at her childhood and early days as a performer. "There were times when I just didn't understand where I actually fit in," she said. The trailer for the career-spanning documentary touched upon Jackson's personal and professional life, from her relationship with her late father Joe Jackson and brother Michael Jackson to a moment where her team was approached by Justin Timberlake "about doing the Super Bowl," which Timberlake was headlining in 2018.

At the time, Jackson had taken to social media to shut down rumours that they'd be reuniting on the halftime show stage. "They build you up, and then once you get there, they're so quick to tear you down," her voice narrated, just before a headline was shown about the fallout for Jackson after their controversial 2004 Super Bowl performance that briefly exposed her breast.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, directed by Ben Hirsh and co-produced by Workerbee and Associated Entertainment Corporation, the project has Janet Jackson and Randy Jackson credited as executive producers. Rick Murray is also credited as executive producer for Workerbee, and Brie Miranda Bryant has been credited as executive producer for A+E Networks. (ANI)

