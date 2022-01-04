Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19

Veteran actor and ''The View'' co-host Whoopi Goldberg has tested positive for COVID-19.

Joy Behar, co-host of the ABC talk show, revealed 66-year-old Goldberg's diagnosis on the programme Monday.

''Whoopi unfortunately tested positive over the break, but she will hopefully be back next week. Since she is vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild, but we are being super cautious here at The View,'' Behar, 79, said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, another co-host Sunny Hostin (53) also said she tested positive for COVID-19 before Christmas.

''I am so thankful that I was vaccinated and boosted, because I just had cold-like symptoms, but I didn't feel great,'' Hostin said.

Ana Navarro's father tested positive for the virus over the holidays, along with Sara Haines' husband in separate incidents. The hosts all appeared on the show remotely.

Celebrity late-night show host Jimmy Fallon also revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 over holiday break.

He shared a photo of himself masked in an isolation room on Instagram Monday.

''Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms,'' Fallon, who recovered in time for ''The Tonight Show'' return from break, wrote.

The 47-year-old also thanked the medical professionals for the commitment to their job ''to get everyone vaxxed''.

''Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)