India's Sugar Production Declines Amid Weather Woes

India's sugar output is expected to drop to 28.3 million metric tons for the season concluding in September, as opposed to a previously estimated 29.6 million tons, a top trade group revealed.

Key sugarcane-producing states, Maharashtra and Karnataka, reported reduced yields per acre attributed to unusual weather patterns, as stated by the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA).

Total sugar production is projected to hit 31.5 million tons this season, with around 3.2 million tons allocated for ethanol manufacture, according to AISTA.

