India's Sugar Production Declines Amid Weather Woes
India's sugar production is predicted to reach 28.3 million metric tons this season, a decrease from the earlier estimate of 29.6 million tons, due to lower yields in Maharashtra and Karnataka caused by abnormal weather, according to the All India Sugar Trade Association.
India's sugar output is expected to drop to 28.3 million metric tons for the season concluding in September, as opposed to a previously estimated 29.6 million tons, a top trade group revealed.
Key sugarcane-producing states, Maharashtra and Karnataka, reported reduced yields per acre attributed to unusual weather patterns, as stated by the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA).
Total sugar production is projected to hit 31.5 million tons this season, with around 3.2 million tons allocated for ethanol manufacture, according to AISTA.
