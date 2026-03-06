Flight Chaos Amid Middle East Tensions: A New Airline Crisis

Major airlines like Emirates and Etihad are frantically adjusting their flight schedules amid the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. With key airspaces closed, the travel sector is grappling with widespread disruptions and escalating costs for travelers.

The closure of airspaces due to missile and drone concerns in the Middle East has led to mass flight cancellations. Meanwhile, authorities are deploying charter flights to repatriate stranded citizens. Carriers such as Qatar Airways are running limited relief flights from affected regions like Oman.

Soaring oil prices have sharply increased jet fuel costs, hitting record highs and adding further strain on airlines' finances. As the conflict persists, the broader aviation sector is braced for continued turbulence and financial challenges.

