Flight Chaos Amid Middle East Tensions: A New Airline Crisis

Emirates, Etihad, and other airlines adjust schedules due to Middle East conflicts, sparking increased flight cancellations and soaring jet fuel prices. As key airspaces remain closed, travelers face chaos and high costs. Airlines are focusing on limited, strategic routes with charter flights for repatriation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 11:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major airlines like Emirates and Etihad are frantically adjusting their flight schedules amid the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. With key airspaces closed, the travel sector is grappling with widespread disruptions and escalating costs for travelers.

The closure of airspaces due to missile and drone concerns in the Middle East has led to mass flight cancellations. Meanwhile, authorities are deploying charter flights to repatriate stranded citizens. Carriers such as Qatar Airways are running limited relief flights from affected regions like Oman.

Soaring oil prices have sharply increased jet fuel costs, hitting record highs and adding further strain on airlines' finances. As the conflict persists, the broader aviation sector is braced for continued turbulence and financial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

