Middle East Conflict Escalates: Israel and US Intensify Strikes on Iran

Intense military actions erupted as Israeli airstrikes targeted capitals in Iran and Lebanon, marking a dramatic escalation in Middle Eastern tensions. Early Friday saw Israel launch a 'broad-scale wave of strikes' on Tehran, intensifying earlier confrontations. Reports describe heavy bombardments, with major explosions in the Iranian city of Kermanshah, an area housing several missile bases.

Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the Middle East, extending to Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, all US allies. These hostilities further strained regional stability, with Israel striking Hezbollah positions in Beirut amidst renewed Lebanese conflict. Meanwhile, Iran's attacks have disrupted oil supplies, impacting global air travel and threatening broader repercussions.

The US involved itself by striking an Iranian drone carrier, while B-2 stealth bombers targeted ballistic missile launchers and other key military sites in Iran. The conflict has resulted in substantial casualties, including deaths across Iran, Lebanon, and Israel. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has signaled an upcoming surge in military operations, raising the stakes for all engaged parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)