Middle East Conflict Escalates: Israel and US Intensify Strikes on Iran

Intense military actions have erupted as Israel and the US target Iran and Lebanon, with retaliatory attacks in the Middle East. Israeli airstrikes have hit Tehran, while Iran launched missiles targeting US allies. A US drone carrier strike and renewed tensions signal escalating conflict with significant casualties.

Updated: 06-03-2026 11:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • United Arab Emirates

Intense military actions erupted as Israeli airstrikes targeted capitals in Iran and Lebanon, marking a dramatic escalation in Middle Eastern tensions. Early Friday saw Israel launch a 'broad-scale wave of strikes' on Tehran, intensifying earlier confrontations. Reports describe heavy bombardments, with major explosions in the Iranian city of Kermanshah, an area housing several missile bases.

Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the Middle East, extending to Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, all US allies. These hostilities further strained regional stability, with Israel striking Hezbollah positions in Beirut amidst renewed Lebanese conflict. Meanwhile, Iran's attacks have disrupted oil supplies, impacting global air travel and threatening broader repercussions.

The US involved itself by striking an Iranian drone carrier, while B-2 stealth bombers targeted ballistic missile launchers and other key military sites in Iran. The conflict has resulted in substantial casualties, including deaths across Iran, Lebanon, and Israel. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has signaled an upcoming surge in military operations, raising the stakes for all engaged parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

