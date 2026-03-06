Left Menu

Cargo Crunch: Conflict's Toll on Kochi's Air Shipments

The conflict in West Asia has significantly reduced air cargo operations at Kerala's Cochin International Airport. Authorities report a reduction from 150 tonnes to 60 tonnes per day, with perishables suffering the most. Recovery efforts are underway with resumed flights and special cargo operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 06-03-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 11:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing conflict in West Asia is impacting air cargo transportation from Kochi, causing a severe drop in volume, according to Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) officials. Perishables, in particular, are suffering, leading to a special cargo flight from Abu Dhabi being scheduled to clear the backlog, the officials reported.

This disruption stems from tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran, and their influence on the West Asia region. CIAL officials remain optimistic, indicating that the situation is expected to improve as flights increasingly resume operations in light of the conflict stabilization.

Satheesh Kumar Pai, head of the CIAL cargo section, noted that Kochi typically handles about 150 tonnes of daily cargo, most of which comprises perishables. This has now dipped to 60 tonnes due to the conflict, affecting the Gulf region's significant share of the airport's cargo business.

(With inputs from agencies.)

