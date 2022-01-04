Tribes of Europa Season 2 renewal status & other updates!

German science fiction series Tribes of Europa is set in 2074. The story depicts a war between the tribes of Europe in the aftermath of a mysterious global disaster. Three siblings from the peaceful Origine tribe - Kiano (Emilio Sakraya), Liv (HenrietteConfurius) and Elja (David Ali Rashed) - are separated and forced to forge their own paths in an action-packed fight for the future of new Europa.

Tribes of Europa was released on February 19, 2021, on Netflix and received positive reviews. The series became successful mainly for its captivating storyline. Now fans are eagerly waiting for any announcement on Tribes of Europa Season 2.

Tribes of Europa Season 2 is yet to be renewed, but some media portal claims the second season might release in 2022. However, despite having positive reviews, there is neither an official renewal nor a cancelation announcement on the second run of the series.

Furthermore, Tribes of Europa left fans with many cliffhangers, so we did hope for a potential season 2. However, according to Netflix Life, Netflix's schedule has been badly upended for the COVID. And it's only ten months since the series has just launched in February. Therefore, we have to wait for the renewal.

The first season ends by showing Kiano (played by Emilio Sakraya) entering the ring for his Boj, which Yvar (Sebastian Blomberg) the leader of the Crows thrown away at the party.

There he discovers that he has to fight with his father. He refuses to fight against his father as he knows that one of them must die.

The old man forces Kiano's hand and the young Origine becomes a Bozie. Besides, Following the cube's directions to the Atlantian ark, the scavenger Moses (Oliver Masucci) and the youngest sibling Elja (David Ali Rashed) arrive at a deserted lake.

Frustrated at their failure, Elja throws the mysterious cube and as it falls into the water, the ark emerges. Tribes of Europa Season 2 will answer what has happened to the cube? Will the three Origine siblings find it out? Will the cube again become a powerful weapon? If Netflix comes with Tribes of Europa Season 2, we will surely get those answers.

Currently, there are no updates on the series. We will keep you updated on the series. Stay tuned!

