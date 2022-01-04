Sumona Chakravarti tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing 'moderate symptoms'

Actor Sumona Chakravarti on Tuesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine.

The 33-year-old actor, who stars on the popular comedy series ''The Kapil Sharma Show'', shared her health update on her Instagram Story.

''I have tested positive for COVID with moderate symptoms. Quarantined at home. Would request anyone who has come in contact with me in the last week to please get yourself tested. Thank you,'' Chakravarti wrote.

Mumbai is witnessing a huge surge in COVID-19 cases since last week. Several Bollywood personalities, including actors John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, Drashti Dhami, Nora Fatehi, producer Ekta Kapoor and veteran actor Prem Chopra among others have also contracted the virus.

Earlier in the day, Mayor Kishori Pednekar said if the daily COVID-19 cases in Mumbai cross the 20,000-mark, a lockdown will be imposed in the city as per the Union government's rules.

On Monday, the country's financial capital reported 8,082 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count since April 18, 2021, taking the caseload beyond the eight lakh-mark, while two more patients succumbed to the infection.

