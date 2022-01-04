Is Penthouse Season 4 on cards? Know in detail!

The Penthouse: War in Life has ended with the third season on September 10, 2021. The critics across the world gave positive feedback for its unique storyline. The K-drama gathered 3.77 million viewers and accumulated 18th rank in the Top 50 Korean television series per nationwide viewers.

It's obvious some fans are wondering for The Penthouse Season 4 as the previous seasons brought severe success. Despite fans' demand, SBS has not yet renewed the series for another season.

The studio has already made it clear that there will be no fourth season of this K-drama. The South Korean show was planned to have three seasons in total. The Penthouse: War In Life is an original SBS television drama. The first season premiered in October 2020. The Penthouse: War in Life starring Lee Ji-ah, Kim So Yeon, Eugene, Um Ki Joon, Yoon Jong-hoon, and Park Eun Seok become loved and favorites to millions of viewers across the world.

Demand for Penthouse Season 4 gathers steam among viewers and is fuelled by an interview where the actress Kim So Yeon stated "I've not been informed about anything yet, I don't know if it will be or not." Kim So Yeon played Cheon Seo Jin in the K-drama.

However, the actors have shared their final goodbye to the show and thanked the writer and the director.

But some viewers think this K-drama is yet to answer the question - what will be the fate of the residents of Hera Palace who are out of prison as their desires grow bigger and more mysterious figures exist in their lives?

Penthouse 3 focuses on the residents of Hera Place after their trials and their kids who prepare themselves to take the college entrance examination.

Just when Shim Su-Ryeon, who faked her death in Season 1, thinks she can finally live happily, Logan Lee (Park Eun Seok) dies right before her eyes. Meanwhile, the Hera Place residents get out of prison and attempt to get their lives back together. This starts the final lap of greed, corruption, justice, and redemption.

Unfortunately, it looks like there is less possibility of The Penthouse Season 4. The creators didn't provide any hints or any official updates on the fourth part.

We will surely keep you updating the news as soon as we get anything new. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean drama.

Also Read: Why Happiness Season 2 renewal might take some more time!