Elite Season 5: Three recently released episodes hinted at storyline!

Spanish thriller teen drama television series Elite is scheduled to be premiered in 2022. In October 2021, Netflix renewed the series for a sixth season. Filming for the fifth season began in February 2021 and wrapped up on 15 June in the same year. It seems Elite Season 5 can release in early 2022.

The series has acquired a huge fan base and positive reviews, thanks to its captivating storyline and remarkable acting performances. Elite explores concepts and themes associated with teen dramas but also features more progressive issues and other sides to its clichés. These include many diverse sexual themes. Structurally, the series employs a flash-forward plot that involves a mystery element, with each season taking place in two timelines. After crossing a long journey, Netflix is gearing for the release of Elite season 5.

Elite Season 5 storyline

Three new stories of Elite were set during the holiday season in October 2021. Those three stories were released in December. These three episodes are set between the events of the fourth and the fifth season.

In the special episodes we saw, Rebe and Cayetana meet a new friend and volunteers her sewing services for Christmas while they were donating the clothes. Besides, Samuel discovers his mother owes thousands of Euros in rent; however, his friends are beside him for help.

Meanwhile, Patrick is distressed with his suffocating family. He is upset and concerned for his younger sister Mencía, so he decides to get back home to find her.

The fourth season concluded with Samuel bolting to the airport to stop Carla from boarding her plane to London. Carla and Samuel play a sexual question game that leads to a much more serious conversation. A heated disagreement leads to a series of voice messages as Samuel and Carla try and figure out what to do. Definitely, Elite Season 5 will clear the leftover cliffhangers.

In Elite Season 4 viewers met with varied things in the plot including Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) murdering Armando (Andrés Velencoso) who has earlier attacked Ari. Then the killer Guzmán, with the help of some old friends, dumped the corpse before moving out of the town. Experts are expecting Elite Season 5 to pick up the plot thread and focus on Guzmán's current condition, Patrick and Samuel's life.

Elite Season 5 cast

Elite Season 5 is likely to bring back Itzan Escamilla (as Samu), Omar Ayuso (Omar), Claudia Salas (Rebe), Georgina Amorós (Cayetan), Carla Díaz (Ari), Manu Rios (Patrick), Martina Cariddi (Mencía), and Diego Martín (Benjamín).

Some new actors joined the cast of Elite Season 5. This includes ValentinaZenere (as Sofía), André Lamoglia (Gonzalo), Adam Nourou (Eric), Isabel Garrido (undisclosed role).

The release date for Netflix Elite Season 5 is yet to be revealed. We will update you as soon we get any updates from the makers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on Netflix's Spanish series.

