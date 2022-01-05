Sweet Magnolias Season 2 might end on cliffhangers to leave fans waiting for Season 3

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 is expected to hit the small screen soon. The series was developed by Sheryl J. Anderson and was first announced back in 2018 and released on Netflix on May 19, 2020. It is based on the Sweet Magnolias novels by Sherryl Woods. It stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley and Jamie Lynn Spears.

Netflix announced that Sweet Magnolias season 2 would premiere on Friday, February 4, 2022. Netflix has also dropped the synopsis of Sweet Magnolias Season 2. Sweet Magnolias follows "three South Carolina women, best friends since childhood, as they shepherd each other through the complexities of romance, career, and family." Read Sweet Magnolias Season 2 synopsis below:

"As Season 2 opens, Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue learn who is in the car. But that's just the first of many surprises that come out of Prom Night -- surprises that reshape relationships all over town. Friendships flounder.

Old loves end and new loves begin. Long-hidden secrets disrupt jobs, change lives, and shift the balance of power in Serenity.

Everyone is affected.

But in laughter and in loss, the Sweet Magnolias continue to fight for what is right for themselves and the people they love -- even when those efforts come with a high price tag. Will they find there are some problems not even Margarita Night can solve? Come pour it out and find out."

The showrunner, Sheryl Anderson promised that they are going to clear all the cliffhangers. "……viewers have been asking about the car crash, Issac's parents, Maddie and Coach Cal, all of it. But we're also going to be asking some new questions too," Said Sheryl.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 might end on a few cliffhangers for a potential third season. In an interview with Parade, Joanna Garcia hinted at the possibility of a Season 3, while also saying that fans are going to enjoy the wilderness and the twist and turns of season 2.

Garcia said, "That doesn't mean we're gonna get a third season [laughs]. But, Lord a living, you are not leaving Season 2 without wondering what the heck is gonna happen in Season 3, I can assure you that. Far more than who's in the car!"

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 features many returning cast members, including Joanna Garcia Swisher (as Maddie), Brooke Elliott (Dana Sue Sullivan), Heather Headley (Helen Decatur), Chris Klein (Bill Townsend), Jamie Lynn Spears (Noreen Fitzgibbons), Justin Bruening (Cal Maddox), Carson Rowland (Tyler Townsend), Logan Allen (Kyle Townsend), Anneliese Judge (Annie Sullivan), Brandon Quinn (Ronnie Sullivan), and Dion Johnstone (Erik Whitley).

