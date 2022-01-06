Rita Wilson to guest star in '1883'

Actor-singer Rita Wilson is all set to guest star on the series '1883' at Paramount Plus. As per Variety, Wilson will appear in an upcoming episode of the 'Yellowstone' prequel series in the role of Carolyn, a storekeeper at Doan's Crossing who helps Margaret (Faith Hill) decompress with some whiskey punch.

Wilson's role on the show makes her the second member of her household to appear on the series. Her husband, Tom Hanks, appeared in Episode 2 of the show in the role of US Civil War General George Meade. Wilson's other recent TV roles include 'Pitch', 'Girls' and 'The Good Wife'. She is also known for her roles in films like 'Sleepless in Seattle', 'Jingle All the Way', and 'Runaway Bride'.

She has also produced several films including hits like 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' and 'Mamma Mia!'. '1883' debuted on December 19 on Paramount Plus and Paramount Network, the latter of which saw it following a new episode of 'Yellowstone'. The show proved to be a hit right out of the gate, drawing in an estimated 4.9 million viewers upon its debut.

The show follows members of the Dutton family in the titular year as they make a journey west through the Great Plains toward Montana and what will ultimately become the Yellowstone Ranch. Along with Hill, the show also stars Tim McGraw, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett. (ANI)

