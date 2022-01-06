Bring together organised and unorganised sectors: Smriti Irani to company secretaries

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday urged the company secretaries to look beyond corporate governance and play an important role in bringing together the organised as well as unorganised sectors in the country.

Virtually addressing the three-day 49th national convention of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) an apex body of company secretaries with a theme 'Good Governance: The Universal Dharma', Irani said, ''The company secretaries should look beyond corporate governance and play a vital role in bringing organised and unorganised together.'' “As the theme 'Good Governance: The Universal Dhrama' suggests, Dharma cannot be achieved if we do not act judiciously. Justice is key ingredient of good governance, and this can be achieved only if the ‘left out’ (unorganised sector) is also part of the governance frame work,” she said.

The Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare noted that the Company Secretaries have a role to play in envisaging newer methods and succeeding newer challenges the digital era is throwing up of late due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being the first to speak about the Digital India initiative much before, Irani said many people had sneered at this initiative.

However, after the outbreak of global pandemic, Digital India became a part of everyone. Under these circumstances, CS and CA (Charted Accountants) roles too have changed dramatically. They need to equip themselves according to changing scenario and upgrade themselves to adapt to the digital era, she said.

