Too Hot To Handle Season 3 all set for January release! Meet the new contestants

Netflix's reality dating game show Too Hot To Handle Season 3 is gearing up for its premiere on January 19, 2022. Too Hot To Handle Season 3 is making its sexy return with 10 brand new participants. Netflix recently revealed the names and bios of the participants.

Hosted by a virtual assistant named "Lana", the show revolves around 10 adults - all of whom primarily engage in meaningless flings and are unable to form long-lasting relationships. They are placed together in a house for four weeks and must go through various workshops. There are conditions to stay in the show which include no kissing or sexual contact - which an Alexa-like robot tells them once they're settled. Contestants who break that rule lose money from their eventual 100,000 dollars grand prize.

Too Hot To Handle Seasons 2 and 3 were filmed in secret last year in Turks and Caicos. The names and bios of the participants released by Netflix are as follows:

HOLLY, age 23 ( IG: @hollyscarfone)

Netflix Bio: "Canadian psychology student Holly is a work hard, play hard kind of gal. Although she is studying and partying at the University of Colorado her dream is to have boyfriends all over the globe. Holly is super confident and super sexual, she finds relationships boring and isn't looking to settle down any time."

STEVAN, age26 (IG: @stevanditter):

Netflix Bio: "His dad wanted to call him Evan and his mum wanted to call him Steve – please meet Stevan. This tattooed model knows how to make sure all eyes are on him. His bad boy looks and attitude have won this party boy plenty of female attention in LA. Now he is ready to open up the international market. Stev describes himself as 'the flirtatious, loud and obnoxious one' and says he started his player lifestyle young - he won biggest flirt at high school!"

GEORGIA, age 26, (IG: @Georgiahassarati)

Netflix Bio: "This happy go lucky Ozzie is living the single dream. A serial 'ghoster' Georgia gets bored easily and moves on quickly. She likes nothing more than traveling the globe where she has left a trail of broken hearts behind her. Georgia loves a bad boy and her celebrity crush is Justin Bieber – she plans on getting to know anyone with his features; Blonde, toned and tattooed. Any wannabee bad boys in the retreat better watch out for this heartbreaker."

NATHAN, age 24, (IG: @Nathsoan)

Netflix Bio: "Cape Town's most notorious party animal Nathan sweeps up the girls at every event he attends. This fun-loving, free spirit has the gift of the gab and can talk any girl into his bed. A model and a business management student Nathan has high energy levels and short attention span Nathan gets bored very easily. Nathan describes himself as an 'international playboy' who loves the game so he won't be giving up his single life anytime soon – at least not without help from Lana."

BEAUX, Age 24, (IG: @_beauxraymond_)

Netflix Bio: "Legal secretary Beaux was born in London, lives in Kent, but has all the glamour of an Essex girl! This cockney Elle Woods loves pulling out all the stops to catch a guy's attention and ensure all eyes are on her! She's had more boyfriends than hot dinners and if they can't keep up with her banter they are out the door. Beaux's type is a cheeky chappy who can keep her entertained. She prides herself on being honest and straight to the point so how will she react when Lana reveals herself and her true intentions?"

TRUTH, Age 23 (IG: @truthsworld)

Netflix Bio: "This basketball playing Texan is used to scoring on and off the court. With a tall, athletic build and a winning smile, Truth has no difficulties in securing a team of beautiful girls for his rosta. A basketball scholar and criminology student this charmer is so used to shooting his shot and being the star player, he'll have a rude awakening when Lana introduces a brand new ball game!"

Izzy, age 22, (IG: @Izfairr)

Netflix Bio: "This PT from Cheltenham loves embracing single life. Rule breaking Izzy went to a boarding school and was often in trouble for sneaking off to meet boys. Sporty Izzy plays guys like she plays the hockey field and is competitive on and off the pitch. With her eye on the prize she makes it her mission to get what she wants and who she wants. Her dating life is a rollercoaster with a new man added to her rosta every week."

PATRICK, age 29, (IG: @Thepatmullen)

Netflix Bio: "6'5 guitar playing Hawaiian hunk Patrick has a love of the outdoors as well as a love of the ladies. Patrick is more than happy to fulfil the holiday romance fantasies of any beautiful girl to visit Hawaii. He has a typical routine to give them their unforgettable dream night under the stars. However, don't expect him to be there when you wake up in the morning. Patrick has been with girls from all over the world - 'I've been in almost every country in Europe, but I've never stepped foot in those places'. He has a degree in botany and believes every flower is unique just like every lady."

Jaz, age 24 (IG: @jazkills)

Netflix Bio: "Fashion designer Jaz loves to make sure she's dressed to the nines whether she's going shopping or hitting the dance floor. She prefers 'situationships' to relationships and when things get serious, she runs away. Her Dad was in the air force and she is a self proclaimed 'military brat', if she wants something she is going to get it but her standards are high so if you don't meet them she'll be onto the next."