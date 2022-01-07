It’s okay to Not be Okay Season 2 renewal seems impossible but fans are hopeful

The South Korean drama 'It's okay to Not be Okay' left viewers speechless through its storytelling and aesthetic screenplay. The show bagged "The Best International Shows of 2020" recognition from the New York Times and several awards at the time. The K-drama stars Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Yea-ji, Oh Jung-se and Park Gyu-young.

The series was broadcast for 16 episodes on tvN and Netflix from June 20, 2020, to August 9, 2020. According to Nielsen Korea, it recorded an average nationwide TV viewership rating of 5.4%. It was the most popular show of 2020 in the romance genre on Netflix in South Korea.

Although The Studio Dragon has not yet made any official announcement, but it has almost more than one and a half years and fans still are hopeful that It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2 will come in future.

Moreover, some fans believe that since Netflix picked the series for their global audience, it is likely that the streaming giant will renew the show. According to a popular theory, when Netflix picks any K-drama for global audiences, it streams that series for years, especially if the series becomes popular. So it seems 'It's okay to Not be Okay Season 2' is possible, thanks to the rising popularity of the first season.

The conclusion of It's Okay to Not Be Okay is mostly happy but still, there are some queries left to be resolved. There could be a relationship build-up between the mother and the daughter. In the last season, the mother and daughter's scene ends with Ko Moon-young (played by Seo Yea-ji) going to see her mother following her arrest.

Otakukart noted that many plots shown in the first season have the potential to get more attention in It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2. For instance, the second season might expand on Moon Gang-tae (Kim Soo-hyun) and Ko Moon-young's marriage.

However, many viewers think that Is It's Okay to Not Be Okay will not be renewed as most of the Korean series end in a single season. Moreover, all the characters in It's Okay to Not Be Okay healed themselves at the end of the series with the lead characters confessing their love for each other. Thus, many fans believe that It's Okay to Not Be Okay may not be renewed for a Season 2.

But we cannot give up hope for It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2, as several hit series was renewed in public demand despite the fact mostly the Korean dramas are made only for one season.

