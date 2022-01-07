Rajasthan govt tightens rules, announces penalty to control COVID-19

The Rajasthan government on Friday said those organizing events in violation of COVID-19 guidelines will be penalized. The state's Home Department in an order stated that organizers of public or private events with more than 100 attendees need to inform the authorities concerned well in advance and take necessary permissions. These events include weddings, rallies, and processions among others. The event organizers are required to apply for permission specifying all details on the government portal http://covidinfo.rajasthan.gov.in or on Helpline Number 181, failing which a fine of Rs 10,000 will be levied, as per the notification. Those not following COVID-19-appropriate behavior, including wearing masks and maintaining social distance will also be liable to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 in such gatherings, the government stated. The Ashok Gehlot-led government had earlier specified that only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed in most public places.

