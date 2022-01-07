Is Violet Evergarden Season 2 still on cards? Know in detail!

Violet Evergarden is the Japanese light novel series that dropped its finale with 13 episodes on April 5, 2018. The Japanese anime series hit home with many and was critically acclaimed and garnered positive reviews throughout the world. It won millions of hearts for its extraordinary story. It was reported earlier that the series developers have a plan for Violet Evergarden Season 2.

Unfortunately, the creators are still silent on the making of Violet Evergarden Season 2. But it is yet not canceled. But if we consider all the factors such as popularity, rating, profitability and reviews, then the series might hit the small screen in the future.

Violet Evergarden left with many cliffhangers, so we did hope for a potential season 2. The fans are waiting over 3 years for the next season which is yet to be renewed. Unfortunately, the production seems to take more time for Japan's tough combat battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic. But it seems production will surely be back for Violet Evergarden Season 2 and will show the sequence of the story.

The story follows Violet Evergarden's journey to make her way into society after the war is over. The first season mostly shows Violet on the battlefield. She successfully managed to defeat the enemies without killing them. While trying to adapt herself to society, she is no longer a soldier, and to understand the last words of her guardian and mentor, Major Gilbert had told her "I Love You."

Fans are wondering if Major Gilbert will be seen in Violet Evergarden Season 2 through flashbacks as he was executed in the first season. It is still a mystery whether he is dead or not. Furthermore, there are many plots where the story could expand.

The major casts who may return to voice the character of Violet Evergarden Season 2 are Yui Ishikawa as Violet, Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert Boganwilia, Kyle McCarley as Claudia, Minor Chihara as Erica. The other cast possibly will include Reba Buhar as Catalia, Takua Ingi, etc.

The creators haven't dropped the ideas for making Violet Evergarden Season 2 yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese novel series.

