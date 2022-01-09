Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are engaged

''Transformers'' star Josh Duhamel has announced his engagement with model and Miss World America 2016 Audra Mari.

The couple has been in a relationship for over two years.

Duhamel shared the news on Instagram page on Saturday, his partner's 28th birthday.

''It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari,'' the 49-year-old actor wrote, alongside a photo of the two standing together on a beach, with him holding a crumpled paper that reads, ''Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?'' Duhamel's ex-wife and singer Fergie commented on the post, ''Congrats!!!'' Mari, also Miss North Dakota USA 2014, and Duhamel confirmed their relationship in October 2019.

One month later, he and Fergie finalised their divorce. The 46-year-old singer had filed the paperwork earlier that year. Fergie and Duhamel, who share eight-year-old son Axl, had announced their split in September 2017 after eight years of marriage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)