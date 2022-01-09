Oprah Winfrey Network to air Sidney Poitier tribute program

American TV personality Oprah Winfrey will pay tribute to the late legendary actor Sidney Poitier with a special programming on her channel OWN. As per Deadline, the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) announced recently that it will pay tribute to the late cinema trailblazer with a day of special programming on Sunday.

The special programming will include the late iconic actor's 2000 and 2007 appearances on 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' and an airing of his 1967 film 'To Sir, With Love.' The network also shared that it will air the 2015 special 'Oprah Winfrey Presents: Legends Who Paved the Way' featuring Poitier at a gala honouring "some of the legendary men and extraordinary women of the civil rights movement who made history."

For the uninformed, the groundbreaking and Oscar-winning actor was also a civil rights activist. 'To Sir, With Love' and the 'Oprah Winfrey Show' episodes will be available beginning Sunday on the WatchOWN app, the network said, according to Deadline.

Poitier died on Thursday night at the age of 94. Among his many achievements was becoming the first Black man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor, when he was recognised for 'Lilies of the Field' on April 13, 1964. Poitier was an inspiration to many. The Bahamian actor has played several pivotal roles in some of the most iconic Hollywood movies. His notable works include 'The Defiant Ones', 'Porgy and Bess', 'A Raisin in the Sun', 'Paris Blues', and more. (ANI)

