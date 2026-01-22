Left Menu

Edin Džeko: A Veteran's Return to Germany

Edin Džeko, Bosnia's record goal-scorer, has signed with Schalke, returning to Germany to aid Bosnia's World Cup hopes. The veteran striker, known for past triumphs with Wolfsburg, Manchester City, and Inter Milan, brings leadership and goal-scoring prowess as Schalke eyes promotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gelsenkirchen | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:25 IST

Veteran striker Edin Džeko has made a significant return to Germany, signing with second-division Schalke from Italian side Fiorentina. As he nears 40, Džeko hopes to boost both Schalke's chances of promotion and Bosnia's World Cup aspirations.

Schalke, leading Germany's second division, aims to capitalize on Džeko's leadership and shooting skills, as noted by the club's sporting director, Youri Mulder. Džeko, Bosnia's record goal-scorer, is eager to impress ahead of World Cup qualifiers.

With a storied career highlighted by league titles in Germany, England, and Italy, Džeko's influence could be pivotal. His signing symbolizes Schalke's commitment to advancement and the hope of international success for Bosnia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

