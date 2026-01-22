World Leaders Converge for Global Economic and Political Events

Globally, leaders are convening for major political and economic events. Central to these discussions is the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where key global leaders engage in dialogue on critical issues.

In Davos, attendees, including U.S. President Donald Trump and IMF's Kristalina Georgieva, are slated to tackle discussions on the global economy and strategic partnerships. Simultaneously, European leaders deliberate on transatlantic and defense matters in Brussels and other locations.

This series of meetings underscores the international focus on navigating economic developments, trade relations, and the intricate web of current geopolitical dynamics. The active participation of world leaders illustrates a collective commitment to addressing shared challenges and forging collaborative pathways.

(With inputs from agencies.)