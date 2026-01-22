Left Menu

Karnataka's Rise as a New-Age Business Hub: From IT to Green Energy

Karnataka is rapidly transforming into a hub for new-age businesses, including data centers, AI, and green energy. With a rich history in traditional industries and global company engagements at the World Economic Forum, the state is now focusing on sustainability and innovation, emerging as India's startup capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:25 IST
Karnataka's Rise as a New-Age Business Hub: From IT to Green Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Karnataka is experiencing a transformative phase, characterized by significant growth in new-age sectors such as data centers, artificial intelligence, and green energy. After decades of dominance in traditional businesses, the state is now set on a path toward sustainable infrastructure and advanced manufacturing, according to senior state minister MB Patil.

During the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Patil emphasized Karnataka's pioneering spirit, highlighting that the state's ecosystem was well-established even before independence, with key institutions like HAL, BEL, BHEL, ISRO, and the Indian Institute of Science marking its longstanding leadership in innovation and research.

With 400 Fortune 500 companies present and a 67% installed capacity in green energy, Karnataka is evolving beyond its IT capital reputation. As India's startup capital and a leader in machine tools, electronics system management, aerospace, and defense, Karnataka remains committed to global competitiveness and sustainability in its industrial policies.

