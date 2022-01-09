Three minor sisters who got lost in city reunited with family by police

The Delhi Police reunited three minor sisters, the eldest being just 11, with their family in the Bapa Nagar area here after they got lost while trying to find their way home from a relative's place on their own, officials said on Sunday.

It took police just three hours to locate their home, with some help from Google Images, after finding them in Wazirabad around Thursday 3 pm, they said.

Soon after they were informed about the girls, a team comprising head constable Shivraj and constables Vikas and Tanu went and met them under the guidance of Assistant Sub-Inspector Vinod Walia, the police said.

The 11-year-old was able to tell the police personnel that their home is in Bapa Nagar and that there is a temple nearby, they said.

The team showed her Google photos of some temples in Bapa Nagar and she recognised one of them, a senior police officer said.

''When we were crossing a street in Bapa Nagar, the girl identified the area where she lives. Thereafter, a shopkeeper identified the girls and showed us their home,'' the officer said.

The team found their 35-year-old father Virendra Gupta, his wife and a son at the house.

Asked about his missing daughters, he told the police that he was aware of it but could not go find them as he recently had a surgery and was unwell, the officer said, adding the man tried searching for his daughters through his relatives.

Gupta further said he is from Bihar and he sold clothes at weekly market in the area. He said his wife, who earlier used to live in his hometown, was mentally unsound and has recently come to Delhi along with their four children to stay with him.

On Thursday, the couple had a fight and the man dropped his daughters off at a relative's house in Wazirabad because there was a shortage of space at his place, the police said.

Soon after he dropped them off and left, the girls stepped out of the house unsupervised and got lost trying to find their way home, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)