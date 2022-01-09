Left Menu

Sadie Robertson of 'Duck Dynasty' fame reveals 'Flurona' diagnosis

Sadie Robertson of 'Duck Dynasty' has revealed that she contracted both the flu and COVID-19 simultaneously to start off her new year.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 20:19 IST
Sadie Robertson of 'Duck Dynasty' has revealed that she contracted both the flu and COVID-19 simultaneously to start off her new year. According to Fox News, Robertson admitted she's "exhausted" as she deals with her sickness and a rat invasion of her home in a recent Instagram post. The post featured a video of Robertson's husband Christian Huff holding their daughter, Honey.

"It started off by me getting FLURONA (flu + covid) (yikes) so obviously I was so bummed to miss passion but I was so thankful that God gave me the strength to still preach my message to an empty room despite being so sick. My faith from that experience grew so much," she captioned the video. Robertson added, "Then as we were on our way home from ATL we got a call that we have a couple of rats invading our home and those little guys are doing some workkk. So we couldn't go home. It's day 4 of not being able to get them and being out of our house. It's disgusting."

This isn't the first time Robertson has dealt with COVID-19. The star contracted the virus while she was pregnant with her daughter. Robertson claimed it was "the hardest thing" to deal with during her pregnancy. "Seriously, my heart goes out to every single pregnant person with COVID and everybody with COVID," Robertson told People magazine about her experience, adding, "They were telling me at the hospital, they were like, 'Man, people have to deliver with it.' I can't even imagine."

Robertson and Huff welcomed the baby girl on May 11. The reality TV star shared news of the arrival on Instagram the following day. "[W]e saw a million little miracles yesterday, the best one being this girl right here ... Honey," Robertson Huff captioned the photo at the time, as per Fox News. (ANI)

