Pakistani star Humayun Saeed to star in 'The Crown' as Princess Diana's companion Dr Hasnat Khan

Pakistani star Humayun Saeed is set to feature as Dr. Hasnat Khan, who was in a relationship with Princess Diana, on the upcoming fifth season of the acclaimed Netflix series ''The Crown''.

On the hit royal drama, Saeed will play Khan, a British-Pakistani heart surgeon who practiced at London's Royal Brompton Hospital.

According to Variety, Khan's 2004 statement to the Metropolitan Police, which was submitted in 2008 to an inquest into Diana's death, stated that he was in a relationship with her from 1995-1997 and that she broke up with him after she met Dodi Fayed at a holiday with Mohammed Al Fayed and his family.

Fayed and Diana died in a road accident in Paris in 1997.

''The Crown'' -- which follows the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II -- will be Saeed's first global show, after starting his career in 1999 with the Pakistani Urdu film ''Inteha'' and featuring in hits like the ''Jawani Phir Nahi Ani'' franchise and the 2017 romantic comedy ''Punjab Nahi Jaungi''.

The 50-year-old actor has also been featured on several Pakistani TV shows.

Season five of ''The Crown'' features ''Tenet'' star Elizabeth Debicki playing Diana while Khalid Abdalla, of ''The Kite Runner'' fame, has been cast as Fayed. Veteran actor Imelda Staunton stars as Queen Elizabeth II, with Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Dominic West as Prince Charles.

