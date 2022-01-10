You Season 4: Joe Goldberg to remain same despite his promise to be a good man

Since You Season 3 premiered on Netflix in October 2021. In the same month but ahead of the third season premiere, the streamer has confirmed the renewal of the fourth season. Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) is still alive and will be back, although he is the center character of the series, his presence is a must.

In every season we see Joe carry a new identity. But in You Season 4, he will continue to remain in the same character. Joe Goldberg portrays a serial killer, stalker, and former bookstore manager in You Season 1.

In the second season, he moves from New York to Los Angeles and goes by the name Will Bettelheim and works as a bookstore clerk at Anavrin, and stalks and dates Love.

In the third season, Joe and Love Quinn (played by Victoria Pedretti) are married and raising their newborn son, Henry, in the fictitious Californian suburb of Madre Linda.

Meanwhile, their relationship takes a new turn. Joe continues to repeat the cycle of obsession with a burgeoning interest in Natalie Engler, the next-door neighbor. Season 3 shows Joe saying, "no more bad things ever again, I promise…" So it seems Joe can't change his toxic obsession and he will remain the same in You Season 4.

Penn Badgley said to TVLine that Joe will remain the same in You season 4. "I think if Joe finds Marienne, he'll live happily ever after and have beautiful babies. He'll learn to speak French, he'll become a writer, they'll spend a lot of time along the Seine and they'll send their kids to school in Sweden," Badgley jokes.

"No, I think Joe will remain the same. Someone, this profoundly ill, disturbed, traumatized, and violence has a serious hurdle before them if they're ever going to heal and change. I don't know if it's possible for someone who's that far gone."

The plot for You Season 4 is still under wraps. Fans are also waiting for the announcement of its release date. Unfortunately, the fourth run of the psychological thriller series is yet to go into production, so it looks like we have to wait longer for the fourth season.

The third season was renewed in December 2020, but the production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic until February 2021. So if the filming of You Season 4 starts in early 2022, we could expect it in December 2022.

