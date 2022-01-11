My Hero Academia Chapter 340 is on hiatus! Get more details about its plot

After a week's break, My Hero Academia Chapter 339 of the Japanese manga has returned on January 3, 2022. But unfortunately, the Shueisha publication is taking another break, and My Hero Academia Chapter 340 will be on hiatus for a week.

Fans have to wait for a week more to see My Hero Academia Chapter 340. According to Manga Plus, Chapter 340 will be officially released on Sunday, January 16, 2022. The raw scans and leaks usually surface online two days before the release.

Previously we saw the students of U.A. High School have learned about Aoyama. Aoyama is a student in Class 1-A at U.A. High School, training to become a Pro Hero. He was given a Quirk at a young age by All For One. He is concerned that All For One could kill his family if he goes against Sensei. The detective interrogates him in My Hero Academia Chapter 339.

The students are yet to solve Aoyama's case and the interrogation is not complete. Mt. Lady and Class 1-A head are in search of League of Villains and the Liberation Army. We all know that Aoyama and his family worked for League Villains. My Hero Academia Chapter 340 will continue with Aoyama's story.

The Academy students and the Pro Heroes realize that Aoyama might not betray them but Eraser is not convinced. He also knows that Deku and other students can deal with the case of Aoyama.

In My Hero Academia chapter 340, it would be interesting to see if Aoyama and his parents reveal the next move of AFO. What are the secret plans of AFO against the U.A.?

We will update the manga My Hero Academia Chapter 340 title, summary, and break details once the manga leaks are verified by confirmed sources.

If anyone wants to read My Hero Academia's previous chapters, they can get those for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga.

