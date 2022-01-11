Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 171 returns with Megumi vs. Reggie fight after a week’s break

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 171, the battle between Reggie vs. and Megumi will continue. Unfortunately, fans have to wait for a week to read on the next level of the fighting. Chapter 171 of the Japanese manga is set to release on January 16, 2022.

The raw scans would surface two to three days before its release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times. However, fans could get some hints on the spoilers of the upcoming installment.

Twitter user Ducky shared the preview of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 171 that predicts "Sorcerers never reveal their cards!!"

Previously we saw While Megumi is leaving the courtyard, Reggie blocks Megumi's path. Megumi notifies him that the game is over but Reggie insists on him for another fight. Megumi made him clear that he can't hold back. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 171 will showcase the second level of fighting between Megumi and Reggie.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170, Megumi attacks elephant Shikigami. However, Reggie manages to trap Shikigami by a net. While he uses Contractual Re-creation and throws multiple knives at Megumi, he realizes Shikigami is quite different from others.

He asked Megumi to figure out his curse technique. Within a few minutes, Megumi tells about the curse technique Reggie is using. Reggie is surprised by Megumi's level of sorcery.

Here's the official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170: "For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, he soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori".

Fans can read the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 171 and other chapters for free when it comes out from the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

