British Council says Iranian employee freed, has left Iran

An Iranian employee of the British Council arrested in Tehran and later sentenced to 10 years in prison over internationally criticised espionage charges has been freed and travelled to the United Kingdom, the organization said Wednesday.Iranian authorities did not immediately acknowledge the release of Aras Amiri.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 12-01-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 17:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Iranian authorities did not immediately acknowledge the release of Aras Amiri. However, it comes amid ongoing negotiations in Vienna between Iran and world powers, including the U.K., over its tattered 2015 nuclear deal.

The British Council said Wednesday that an appeal her lawyers made to Iran's Supreme Court had been successful. Amiri worked for the council's London office.

"We have always refuted the original charges made against Aras," the council said in a statement. "We are very proud of her work in our London office as an arts program officer supporting a greater understanding and appreciation of Iranian culture in the U.K." Iran announced her conviction in 2019. Authorities there accused her of spying on cultural activities in Iran. The British Council previously said she travelled to Tehran to visit family on a private trip that didn't involve her work at the nonpolitical organisation that works in arts, culture and education.

