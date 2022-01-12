Left Menu

Amol Parashar opens up about role in '36 Farmhouse'

Ahead of the release of the film '36 Farmhouse', actor Amol Parashar opened up about his role.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-01-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 20:25 IST
Amol Parashar opens up about role in '36 Farmhouse'
Amol Parashar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the release of the film '36 Farmhouse', actor Amol Parashar opened up about his role. "I play a young boy whose name is Hari Prasad (Harry). He is a migrant in Mumbai and trying to make a living. What I like about him is that although he is street smart and knows how to manipulate people, he mostly uses it for the right reasons and never wants to do any wrong," he shared.

Written by legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai, '36 Farmhouse' is a family comic drama. The project marks Ghai's debut on OTT as a storyteller and his debut as a music composer. Sharing his fondest memory from the sets, Amol said, "The shoot was over all a learning experience. But doing some scenes with Sanjay Mishra Sir who plays my father in the film I most enjoyed. They are fun scenes and working on them with him was an icing on the cake."

The ZEE5 film also features Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Flora Saini, Barkha Singh, Madhuri Bhatia, and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles. It will be out on January 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022