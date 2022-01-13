Shadow and Bone Season 2 begins filming! Most of main cast are returning

Netflix's one of the highly anticipated show Shadow and Bone Season 2 finally started filming, confirmed David Wurawa in his Instagram stories. The show was renewed in June 2021. The filming is once again taking place in Budapest, Hungary.

David Wurawa (played as Edyck) also posted some behind the scene images from the set. Among several pictures, one is with Dean Lennox Kelly. Dean portrays Pekka Rollins in the series.

Earlier we already noted that in late October, actor Ben Barnes revealed that the cast will begin filming in 2022. Barnes, who plays the alluring General Kirigan, teased that before returning to Shadow and Bone Season 2, he will complete his project 'Cabinet of Curiosities.'

"I've been working on Guillermo del Toro's Horror anthology, Cabinet of Curiosities, and I'm going back to season 2 of 'Shadow and Bone."

Shadow and Bone is adapted from the Grisha trilogy (beginning with Shadow and Bone) and the Six of Crows duology by American author Leigh Bardugo. The eight episodes of first season were debuted by Netflix on April 23, 2021. Shadow and Bone Season 2 will also consist of eight episodes.

The story is set in a war-torn world plagued by the Shadow Fold, a swath of permanent darkness separating East from West Ravka, inhabited by carnivorous winged creatures known as Volcra.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 will be picked from the end of season 1. In the first part, we saw Orphan mapmaker; AlinaStarkov discovers she is a Grisha, a magic-user, with the legendary power to create light, which could be the key to setting her country free from the Fold.

Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of Grisha, serving under General Kirigan the Shadow Summoner. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are treacherous forces at play, including a charismatic crew of criminals called the Crows, and it will take more than her new powers to survive it.

Almost all the cast members will return to Netflix's Shadow and Bone Season 2. This includes Jessie Mei Li (AlinaStarkov), Archie Renaux (MalyenOretsev), Freddy Carter (KazBrekker), AmitaSuman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), and CalahanSkogman (Matthias Helvar).

There is no official release date for Shadow and Bone Season 2. According to Netflix Life, Shadow and Bone season 2 is probably going to be bigger than season 1, which means releasing the show by 2022 might not be possible. So we expect that the second season of the show will premiere on Netflix by early 2023.

