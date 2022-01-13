Is Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 canceled? Know in detail!

The South Korean series Arthdal Chronicles was launched on Netflix in June 2019. After around eight months, the renewal for the show was announced in February 2020. Unfortunately, the production was suspended due to the pandemic, and Netflix excluded Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 from its 2021 lineup. Moreover, it has changed its format, as they can't shoot overseas. Fans are waiting for more updates on Arthdal Chronicles Season 2.

Unfortunately, the creators are still silent on the production of Arthdal Chronicles Season 2. On June 11, 2020, it was announced that the production schedule was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been excluded from the 2021 lineup. Some of the viewers are wondering whether Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 has been canceled. But we can confirm that neither Netflix nor TvN has canceled Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 yet.

We still don't see a reason why the show would be canceled. On the contrary, the makers have already confirmed that Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 would return with all of its main actors. This means that we can expect to see Jang Dong-gun (as Ta Gon), Song Joong Ki (Eun Seom and Saya), Kim Ji Won (Tan Ya), and Kim Ok Vin (Tae Al Ha) in lead roles.

There were several clues of the making of the second part of the K-drama. On May 30, 2021, an Instagram post shared some images from the set of Arthdal Chronicles Season 2. The pictures portray the crew members working on the set and the picture was taken on the same day. Later Tech Rader reported that the post was deleted. Maybe the makers do not want to disclose much about the production.

Besides, another post revealed Song Joong Ki is growing the length of his hair. So it looks like the filming for Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 has already begun, but the makers want to keep that a secret.

The k-drama was praised for its interesting storyline and unique setting, touching on subjects like the meaning of a tribe, an alliance and a nation, as well as religion. Writer Park Sang Yeon said, "I wouldn't even think of comparing our series to [Game of Thrones] and I don't think our goal is to create something similar... I wouldn't try to claim to do anything similar to the show and I don't think it's an appropriate comparison." He added, "We tried to create a great series by building a fictitious world of our own with our imagination and I hope you see our series as it is."

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 doesn't have an official release date yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean drama series.

