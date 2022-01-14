Left Menu

Rajinikanth expresses concern over people's health this Pongal

On the occasion of Pongal, veteran actor Rajinikanth urged everyone to take proper care of their health amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 14-01-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 15:28 IST
Rajinikanth expresses concern over people's health this Pongal
Rajinikanth (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Pongal, veteran actor Rajinikanth urged everyone to take proper care of their health amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "To protect ourselves from this virus, we must definitely follow all the rules and regulations. There can be nothing more important than one's health. My Pongal greetings to everyone," he tweeted.

Rajinikanth's Pongal wish comes at a time when India reported 2,64,202 fresh COVID cases (6.7 per cent higher than yesterday) and 1,09,345 recoveries in the last 24 hours. As per the Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 315 COVID fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,85,350. (ANI)

