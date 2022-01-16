Heidi Klum reveals she can't stop talking about Snoop Dogg after recent collab

Left Menu

American-German model and TV show host Heidi Klum has said that she cannot stop talking about Snoop Dogg after recently collaborating with the rapper on a song.

American-German model and TV show host Heidi Klum has said that she cannot stop talking about Snoop Dogg after recently collaborating with the rapper on a song. Klum gushed over her opportunity to work with the rapper during a recent interview with People magazine.

She recalled, "I can't believe this is happening. Pinch me, pinch me, pinch me. I'm in Inglewood with Snoop Dogg. He is rapping over this track. He loves what I've done. I can't even believe this is happening." The supermodel revealed she hasn't been able to stop talking about Snoop since they worked on the song 'Chai Tea with Heidi'.

"My poor husband, because all I've been doing is talking about Snoop Dogg. He probably wakes up in the middle of the night as I'm dreaming, Snoop Dogg, Snoop Dogg," Klum told the outlet. She continued, "My husband is like the most patient amazing person on the planet because literally, I've not shut up about Snoop Dogg for the last few months. I'm giddy about it, it was the most fun thing."

Klum recalled the process of recording with Snoop Dogg from start to finish. "I fly back to America and then I'm like, 'OK, let's get this started,' I called him up and I'm like, 'Hey Snoop, it's Heidi.' He's like, 'What you got?' And I explained this whole thing to him. And then he was like, 'Well, let's make it happen. Come to Inglewood,'" she said.

"Ding dong, here I am, 'Hi Snoop.' He's like, 'Come on in. OK, what you got?' And I was like, 'Well, I got this, you want to hear it?' And he's like, 'Let's hear it.' [After listening to it, he said], 'Oh, it's an EDM [electronic dance music] track,'" Klum told the outlet. "He was right there with me. He was bumping his head. He was like, 'Oh my God. I feel like I have a melody already. OK. Get the vocal booth ready,'" she added.

As per Fox News, Klum previously released the track 'Winter Wonderland' in 2006. (ANI)

