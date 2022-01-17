TN CM Stalin condoles death of Kathak guru Birju Maharaj

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday condoled the death of legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj and said his passing away is a great loss for the nation and art. ''Deeply saddened by the demise of legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj. He was a great ambassador of the art and has left behind him a rich legacy. His passing away is a great loss for the nation and the art. I extend my deep condolences to his bereaved family and fans,'' Stalin tweeted.

Birju Maharaj died at his Delhi home in the early hours of Monday.

