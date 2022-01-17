Left Menu

TN CM Stalin condoles death of Kathak guru Birju Maharaj

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday condoled the death of legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj and said his passing away is a great loss for the nation and art. His passing away is a great loss for the nation and the art.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-01-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 13:37 IST
Tamil Nadu MK Stalin (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday condoled the death of legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj and said his passing away is a great loss for the nation and art. ''Deeply saddened by the demise of legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj. He was a great ambassador of the art and has left behind him a rich legacy. His passing away is a great loss for the nation and the art. I extend my deep condolences to his bereaved family and fans,'' Stalin tweeted.

Birju Maharaj died at his Delhi home in the early hours of Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

