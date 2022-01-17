Updates on ‘Higehiro: Season 2’ & ‘Another Side Story’! Find out which one is on the cards!

"Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway" has become one of the most loveable anime among fans. The Japanese anime is adapted from Japanese romantic comedy light novel series written by Shimesaba and illustrated by Booota.

It is easy to see why fans are curious about Higehiro Season 2. Unfortunately, there has been no confirmation on the renewal for the second season of Higehiro. However, based on the ongoing situation of the Japanese anime market, there is little chance of one more season. There has been no word as of now from any party on the renewal or future making of Higehiro Season 2.

Although Higehiro is becoming popular but the main concern would be the content of the light novel, which is mostly finished in the first season of the anime. The anime gives a satisfactory ending. Now if the makers want to extend the story, there could be possibility for Higehiro Season 2.

While Higehiro Season 2 is still not confirmed, the writer of the anime series tweeted "I will be writing about those 'various things' as a spin-off work, so please wait for further news! I'm really glad to be able to put a period in the story of Mishima and Gotou!"

Therefore, if Higehiro Season 2 does not happen, fans can at least expect an OVA episode or anime movie. In June 2021, the original creator announced a new light novel called Higehiro: Another Side Story. While it's not going to be a direct sequel of the first season and won't show what happens to Yoshida and Sayu, it may expand upon the first season's story. So it looks like a Higehiro OVA episode is still on the cards.

Currently, neither 'Higehiro: Another Side Story' nor 'Higehiro Season 2' has been officially confirmed. We will surely keep you updated on this. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime series.

Also Read: Is How to Train Your Dragon franchise is coming with more sequels in 2022?