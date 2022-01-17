Left Menu

UK to freeze BBC funding for next two years

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-01-2022 22:07 IST
UK to freeze BBC funding for next two years
Britain's culture minister said on Monday the government would freeze the BBC's funding for the next two years, in what it said was a bid to protect the public's finances.

Nadine Dorries said the licence fee, a tax on all television-owning households, would be frozen for two years and that it would rise in line with inflation for the four years after that.

