BMC christens penguin chick, tiger cub at Byculla Zoo

A pair of breeding penguins, Molt male and Flipper female, had laid an egg and Oscar was born on August 19, 2021, while royal Bengal tigers Shakti and Karishma, who were brought to the zoo from Aurangabad, gave birth to Veera on November 14, 2021, it was stated.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday christened a penguin chick and a tiger cub born in the city's Veermata Jijabai Bhonsale Udyan, popularly known as Byculla Zoo. Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar named the penguin chick Oscar, while the cub was christened Veera during a press conference at the 3D auditorium of the zoo, a release issued by the civic body stated. A pair of breeding penguins, Molt (male) and Flipper (female), had laid an egg and Oscar was born on August 19, 2021, while royal Bengal tigers Shakti and Karishma, who were brought to the zoo from Aurangabad, gave birth to Veera on November 14, 2021, it was stated. Zoo director Dr. Sanjay Tripathi and other civic officials were present at the naming ceremony. The tigers were brought from Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, after a gap of 15 years, and natural habitat was created for them inside their enclosure, it said. As per the release, another pair of penguins, Donald and Daisy, had given birth to a male chick on May 1, 2021, and he was named Orio.

