Sridevi looks stunning in throwback picture, flaunts 'Boney' written on her back

Ever since producer Boney Kapoor has joined Instagram, he often digs up old pictures of his late wife and actor Sridevi to post on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-01-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 16:53 IST
Sridevi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Ever since producer Boney Kapoor has joined Instagram, he often digs up old pictures of his late wife and actor Sridevi to post on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, Boney shared a throwback picture of his late wife, in which she can be seen donning a white saree during Durga Puja celebrations.

The picture dates back to 2012 in Lucknow. He shared in the caption, "In Lucknow celebrating one of the festivities of Durga Puja at Sahara Sahar in year 2012."

In the photo, the 'Hawa Hawai' beauty can be seen smiling, with the name 'Boney' written on her back. Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996 and were blessed with two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi.

Unfortunately, on February 24, 2018, Sridevi died in Dubai after attending a family function there. (ANI)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

