Updated: 19-01-2022 02:35 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 02:31 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: S.African singer Msaki's new electro album recalls mine massacre; Grammy awards rescheduled to April 3 in Las Vegas
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

S.African singer Msaki's new electro album recalls mine massacre

Backed by silky synthesizers and down-tempo electronic beats, South African singer Msaki's new Afropop album revisits the 2012 killing by police of dozens of striking mine workers that she says inspired her to protest against social injustice. Singing in her Xhosa mother tongue, Msaki's lilting voice aims to capture the sadness and disappointment felt by many after the showdown between police and strikers at the Marikana platinum mine 110 kms (68 miles) northwest of Johannesburg.

Grammy awards rescheduled to April 3 in Las Vegas

The Grammy awards, which had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have been rescheduled for April 3 in Las Vegas, the Recording Academy and broadcaster CBS said in a statement on Tuesday. The awards, honoring top performances in music, had been set to take place on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

