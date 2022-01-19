Left Menu

Varun Dhawan's close aide Manoj Sahu passes away, actor pens emotional note

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 13:15 IST
Varun Dhawan's close aide Manoj Sahu passes away, actor pens emotional note
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday mourned the loss of his close aide and driver Manoj Sahu, who died following a heart attack, and said he will always remember him for his ''humour and passion''.

According to sources close to the actor, Sahu suffered a heart attack on Tuesday and was rushed to the city's Lilavati hospital, where he breathed his last.

Dhawan took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a video with Sahu from an event at Madame Tussauds, Hong Kong, where he was introducing him to the crowd.

The 34-year-old actor said he was devastated with the loss as Sahu was an integral part of his life.

''Manoj has been in my life for the last 26. years. He was my everything. I have no words to express my grief but all I want is people remember him for his amazing wit and humour and passion he had for life,'' he wrote.

''I will always be grateful I had you in my life Manoj dada,'' he added.

Several industry colleagues of the actor, including Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon, among others offered their condolences to Dhawan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022