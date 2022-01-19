Jessica Chastain-starrer 'The 355' to release in theatres on Jan 21

Hollywood star Jessica Chastain-led spy thriller ''The 355'' is set to release on January 21, the makers announced on Wednesday. Backed by Universal Pictures, ''The 355'' will be released in the country by PVR Pictures, the company said in a statement.

Directed by Simon Kinberg, the film revolves around five spies -- played by Chastain, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz and Bingbing Fan -- from agencies around the world who form their own team, dubbed 355.

The film also features popular Hollywood stars Edgar Ramirez and Sebastian Stan in pivotal roles.

''When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason 'Mace' Brown (Chastain) must join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Kruger), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Fan), who is tracking their every move.

''As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the opulent auction houses of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world—or get them killed,'' the official logline read.

''The 355'' is produced by Chastain and Kelly Carmichael through Freckle Films alongside Kinberg's banner Kinberg Genre.

