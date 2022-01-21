Left Menu

Marc Menchaca cast in Gareth Edwards' sci-fi film 'True Love'

The film, also penned by Edwards, is billed as an original sci-fi story set in the near future.According to Deadline, the project is currently in production in Thailand.Actors John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong and Sturgill Simpson also star in the film.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-01-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 10:44 IST
Marc Menchaca cast in Gareth Edwards' sci-fi film 'True Love'
  • Country:
  • United States

''Ozark'' actor Marc Menchaca has joined the cast of ''Godzilla'' director Gareth Edwards' science-fiction movie ''True Love''. The film, also penned by Edwards, is billed as an original sci-fi story set in the near future.

According to Deadline, the project is currently in production in Thailand.

Actors John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong and Sturgill Simpson also star in the film. Edwards is producing the project with his ''Rogue One'' collaborator Kiri Hart and New Regency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022