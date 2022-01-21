Marc Menchaca cast in Gareth Edwards' sci-fi film 'True Love'

''Ozark'' actor Marc Menchaca has joined the cast of ''Godzilla'' director Gareth Edwards' science-fiction movie ''True Love''. The film, also penned by Edwards, is billed as an original sci-fi story set in the near future.

According to Deadline, the project is currently in production in Thailand.

Actors John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong and Sturgill Simpson also star in the film. Edwards is producing the project with his ''Rogue One'' collaborator Kiri Hart and New Regency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)