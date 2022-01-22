Left Menu

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash, escapes unhurt

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-01-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 14:22 IST
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash, escapes unhurt
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger escaped unhurt after he was involved in a car crash here.

The four-vehicle crash happened late Friday afternoon and sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries, Schwarzenegger's spokesperson confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the 74-year-old star and former California governor was driving his car when it was involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, near the Riveria Country Club here. Two other cars in the intersection were also struck as a result of the collision, the outlet reported.

Paramedics transported a woman who suffered a head abrasion to the hospital, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.

Schwarzenegger's spokesperson confirmed the actor was unhurt and was only concerned about the woman who was injured. He stayed at the scene and checked on her. He later spoke with firefighters and police.

There were no indications of drugs or alcohol being involved in the crash but an investigation is still under way, the LAPD said.

A native of Austria, Schwarzenegger was a champion body builder and later became a Hollywood star in the 1980s. Some of his hit films include ''Conan the Barbarian'', ''Commando'', ''Terminator'', ''Total Recall'' and ''True Lies''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

