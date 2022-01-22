Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut shares BTS snaps from 'Tiku Weds Sheru' sets as team shoots for last schedule

Actor Kangana Ranaut is back on the shooting sets to kick off the last schedule of her maiden project 'Tiku Weds Sheru.'

Kangana Ranaut shares BTS snaps from 'Tiku Weds Sheru' sets as team shoots for last schedule
Actor Kangana Ranaut is back on the shooting sets to kick off the last schedule of her maiden project 'Tiku Weds Sheru.' The 'Queen' actor took to her Instagram stories to share a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the film set. Alongside a picture of herself on the set, she wrote, "Nice to be back on the set after latest virus break out disruption."

'Tiku Weds Sheru' stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Sheru and Avneet Kaur as Tiku. Kangana is producing the film under her production house, Manikarnika Films. 'Tiku weds Sheru' is being touted as a dark comedy. The film will first release in theatres before streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

