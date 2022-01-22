Left Menu

Jane Campion to be honoured at Art Directors Guild Awards

Filmmaker Jane Campion is set to be honoured at the 26th Annual Art Directors Guild's Excellence in Production Design Awards.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 21:53 IST
Jane Campion (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Filmmaker Jane Campion is set to be honoured at the 26th Annual Art Directors Guild's Excellence in Production Design Awards. According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'The Power of the Dog' director will receive the esteemed Cinematic Imagery Award, ADG President Nelson Coates, and Awards Producer Michael Allen Glover, ADG announced on Friday.

The 26th annual ceremony is set to return with a live event on March 5 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. The ADG Awards honour excellence in Production Design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animated feature films. The ADG's Cinematic Imagery Award is given to those whose body of work in the film and television industry has enhanced the visual aspects of the viewer's experience.

Previous recipients of the award include Ryan Murphy, Chuck Lorre, Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, John Lasseter, George Lucas, and Clint Eastwood. Coates said in a statement: "We are thrilled to fete acclaimed director Jane Campion among our celebrated filmmakers this year. Long a film-maker's filmmaker, Campion's exacting use of design and style to fully realize her storytelling have made a significant contribution to the visual language of film, while authoring and fostering the genesis of environments that extend the audience experience far beyond the page."

He added, "Her ability to tell stories and capture moments that marry the interior voice with the expansive visual voice of carefully crafted frames has led to the creation of numerous impactful images that will continue to influence narrative storytellers and touch the hearts and minds of viewers for years to come." Campion was the first female director to win the Palme D'Or for her debut feature 'The Piano' and recognized as one of only seven women to ever be nominated for best director at the Academy Awards.

'The Piano' received nine Oscar nominations and secured three wins including for best screenplay. The director was awarded the Silver Lion for directing for her film 'The Power of the Dog' at the Venice International Film Festival, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

