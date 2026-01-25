Kyiv Under Siege: Restoring Heat Amid Russian Assault

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that more than 1,300 apartment buildings in the Ukrainian capital are still without heat after an intensive Russian missile and drone strike earlier this week. This barrage is part of Russia's escalating attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Russia's offensive has seen a marked increase since its invasion began in 2022. Last Saturday witnessed widespread attacks targeting the energy network, leaving 1.2 million properties without power nationwide during harsh winter conditions.

Amid ongoing diplomatic negotiations in Abu Dhabi involving Ukrainian, Russian, and American officials, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned of the significant threat posed to critical infrastructure, highlighting a week wherein Russia launched over 1,700 attack drones, around 1,380 guided aerial bombs, and 69 missiles. Efforts continue to restore services with some progress in re-establishing heating for affected buildings.