Historic Mussoorie Shrine Vandalised Amidst Rising Tensions

In a shocking incident, a historic shrine in Mussoorie has become the focal point of communal unrest after being allegedly vandalised by a group of unidentified individuals. The 100-year-old 'mazar' of Syed Baba Bulleshah was attacked late Saturday, according to local police reports.

A case has been registered against 25 to 30 unknown persons as police begin their investigation. Eyewitnesses reported a mob equipped with hammers and crowbars damaged the religious site and its surrounding structures.

The Syed Baba Bulleshah Committee, which oversees the shrine's maintenance, has condemned the attack and called for swift justice. Police have intensified their efforts to track down the culprits while ensuring law and order in the area.